WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Monday one death related to COVID-19.

The patient, aged in their 80’s, brings the total number of deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March 2020 to 484.

The Health District also reported Monday 55 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in Wichita County to 22,753.

The Health District also reported 22 hospitalizations in the county, an increase of 7 patients from the 15 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported Friday, December 10.

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least One Dose 62,860 Fully Vaccinated 56,457 Booster Shot 13,504

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.

