WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Tuesday one new death related to COVID-19. The patient was in their 80’s.

Week ending on September 17 deadliest of pandemic so far, 3 deaths were fully vaccinated patients

The Health District also reported 60 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in Wichita County to 20,443.

The Health District also reported 84 hospitalizations in the county, up from 79 reported on Monday, September 20.

All critical care COVID-19 patients at United Regional unvaccinated

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.

Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine works in children ages 5 to 11

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

Click here to register for the Wichita County COVID-19 vaccine waitlist