1 COVID-19 related death, 94 new cases, hospitalizations down in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Thursday one new COVID-19 related death, a patient in their 50’s.

This marks the eleventh death in Wichita County this week, making the week of September 13, 2021 the deadliest week of the pandemic so far.

The Health District also reported 94 new COVID-19 cases and 73 hospitalizations, marking the third consecutive day hospital numbers have declined in the county.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.

