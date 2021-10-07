1 COVID-19 related death, new cases continue to decline in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Thursday one death related to COVID-19.

The death, aged in their 50’s, brings the total number of deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March 2020 to 432.

The Health District also reported 45 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in Wichita County to 21,420.

The Health District also reported 65 hospitalizations in the county, up six from 59 hospitalizations on Wednesday.

Date New Cases Deaths Hospitalized 10/04 112 6 55 10/05 51 1 60 (+5) 10/06 50 4 59 (-1) 10/07 45 1 65 (+6) Total 258 12 +10

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

