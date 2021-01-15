1 dead, 1 injured following shooting at Quanah truck stop

QUAHAN (KFDX/KJTL) — One victim is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a truck stop in Quanah, according to authorities.

The shooting occurred sometime around 9:00 a.m. Friday, January 15 at the Love’s Travel Stop on Highway 287.





Texas Rangers, the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office and local law enforcement are on the scene.

One victim was killed, according to authorities on scene.

Another victim was airlifted to Lubbock United Medial Center. The victim was alive at the time of transport, but their current condition is unknown.

Quanah High School went on a brief lockdown but it was rescinded shortly after it was issued.

It is unknown at this time if authorities have anyone in custody or if any other injuries occurred.

