One dead, one taken to hospital after single-car accident in WF

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— One person is dead and another person was taken to the hospital with severe injuries after a single-car accident early Sunday morning in Wichita Falls.

The incident happened around 2:44 a.m. where authorities said they responded to a car crash in the 200 block of Hampstead.

Investigators said a silver Ford Five Hundred with two people in it was going eastbound on Hampstead at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and hit a tree causing the severely damaged car to catch fire.

One person was ejected from the car and taken to Ft. Worth with severe injuries and the other person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said they’re not releasing any names at this time since this incident is under investigation, pending identification and next of kin notification.

