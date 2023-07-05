WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A homicide investigation is underway after police said they found a woman deceased and her husband with a gunshot wound in a Wichita Falls residence on July 4.

According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Public Information Officer with the Wichita Falls Police Department, police responded to a residence in the 4300 block of Craigmont Drive just before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in reference to a welfare check.

Sgt. Eipper said when officers arrived at the scene, they found a deceased victim in the upstairs bedroom. The deceased was identified as Joan Frank, 62, of Wichita Falls.

According to Sgt. Eipper, the deceased woman’s husband was in an adjacent bedroom with a gunshot wound. Sgt. Eipper said the victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with serious injuries.

Sgt. Eipper said the victim’s condition as of 7:05 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, was serious, but stable.

According to Sgt. Eipper, the incident is being investigated by WFPD as a homicide, and they have identified a suspect. He said the citizens of Wichita Falls are not in any danger as a result of this incident.

Sgt. Eipper said he expects to release more information on Wednesday afternoon, July 5, 2023.

According to Sgt. Eipper, this is the fourth murder in Wichita Falls in 2023.

