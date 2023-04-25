A DPS Trooper unit is shown and the scene of a wreck at Business 287 and Peterson Road on April 25, 2023. Photo Credit: KFDX/Joshua Hoggard.

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash on Business 287 Tuesday afternoon, according to officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Peterson Road and Business 287 in Iowa Park, just outside of Pleasent Valley in Wichita County.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including DPS and the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Iowa Park Police Department.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to troopers on the scene, unknown injuries were reported as a result of the crash. Scanner traffic indicated the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.

Sgt. Marc Couch with DPS said the crash has now turned into a fatality after the motorcyclist passed away at the hospital.

The identity of the deceased has not been released, and further details regarding the cause of the crash and other injuries suffered by drivers and/or occupants of the involved vehicles is unavailable at this time.

Sgt. Couch said a release will be sent when more information is received from the investigating trooper.

The crash is currently under investigation by DPS.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.