1 death, 107 new COVID-19 cases, 133 active cases in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday one new death related to COVID-19, maintaining the current total number of COVID-19 related deaths at 334. The age range of the deceased was 30-39.

The Public Health District also confirmed Friday 107 new coronavirus cases in the county during the week ending on July 16, bringing the current total case number to 15,421.

The positivity rate during the week of July 16 was 27%.

There are currently two cases of Delta variant in Wichita County as of July 16, 2021.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Friday 61 new recoveries from COVID-19. To date, Wichita County has had 74 reinfections, and of those, 3 are currently active cases. There are also a total of 55 vaccine break-through cases. Of the 7 new breakthrough cases, all 7 were symptomatic.

The Health District also reported 133 active cases in the county with 119 recovering from home, showing an increase in total active cases over the past week.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

Fourteen COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with six patients reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 0 1 1 3 3 0 0 8 Critical 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 1 0 0 6

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least 1 Dose — 47,811

Fully Vaccinated — 43,488

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.