1 death, 86 new COVID-19 cases reported, ending the week of December 24

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On Monday, the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported one more death related to COVID-19.

This report comes as a continuation of last week’s numbers that were postponed during Christmas.

The death reported for Thursday, patient aged in their 60s, brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began March 2020 to 487.

The Health District also reported 58 cases on Thursday, December 23, and 28 new cases on Friday, December 24, in the county, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in Wichita County to 23,104.

The Health District also reported 19 hospitalizations for the week ending December 24 in the county, with 123 new recoveries for the week.

The percentage of new cases who were not vaccinated is 83%.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: