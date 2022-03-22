IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — An early morning police pursuit that began in Wichita Falls ended in a collision in Iowa Park with three in custody and one transported to the hospital.

The collision occurred at the intersection of North Victoria and East Highway Street in Iowa Park around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were initially investigating an apparent shooting incident on the east side of Wichita Falls, according to authorities.

Iowa Park Police Department Chief Steve Davis said WFPD pursued a vehicle they suspected to be involved in the shooting into Iowa Park.

Chief Davis said three occupants were in the vehicle initially, but two of them eventually jumped out of the car and took off running. WFPD officers pursued the two on foot, eventually taking them into custody.

The identities and charges on these two individuals are both unknown at this time.

According to Chief Davis, the vehicle, now with one sole occupant, continued to lead WFPD and IPPD in a pursuit, eventually entering U.S. Highway 287 in the wrong direction, causing authorities to terminate the pursuit because they couldn’t cross the highway.

However, the suspected vehicle eventually circled back and returned to Iowa Park, and Chief Davis said they resumed their pursuit.

Chief Davis said the suspect entered the intersection of Victoria and East Highway Street, he collided with another vehicle.

According to Chief Davis, the suspect is identified as Jacob Bradley Haile. He was taken into custody following the collision. His charges are unknown at this time, but Chief Davis, IPPD is working on several charges against Haile.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained injuries and was transported to the hospital by AMR. Their current condition is unknown at this time.

