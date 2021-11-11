1 hospitalized after being rescued from burning car

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman was pulled from her fully engulfed vehicle by Wichita Falls police and firefighters following an early morning crash on Central Freeway.

According to Wichita Falls Police Department Sergeant Donald Miller, the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 11 on Central Freeway near the Maurine Street exit.

The victim was identified by police as a 23-year-old female from Wichita Falls.

Sgt. Miller said a single-vehicle crashed into a tree and went up in flames with the woman still inside.

According to authorities, Wichita Falls Fire Department firefighters and WFPD officers broke the window and pulled the woman out, dragging her to safety.

The woman was taken to the hospital and at last check was still receiving treatment, though her current status and the extent of her injuries are unknown.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for more information as it becomes available.