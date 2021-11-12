1 hospitalized after early morning structure fire

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman was transported to the hospital early Friday morning following a structure fire that started in a residential garage.

According to Wichita Falls Fire Department Assistant Fire Marshal Jody Ashlock, the fire started around 5:40 a.m. on Friday, November 12, in the 1900 block of Eden Lane.

Ashlock said the fire started in the garage, around a car that was parked there.

According to Ashlock, when crews arrived they noted smoke showing from the structure.

Ashlock said an elderly woman was in the residence during the fire trying to escape the residence in a wheelchair.

Firefighters helped her escape the structure and she was later transported to United Regional for non-life-threatening injuries and smoke inhalation.

It took firefighters about 15 minutes to control the fire in the garage, where the vehicle and items around it were on fire.

According to authorities, there was no fire damage inside the house, but there was smoke damage throughout the house and fire damage in the garage.

An estimated $15,000 in damage was done to the structure and an estimated $10,000 in damage was done to contents within the structure.

The Red Cross was called to the scene due to smoke damage.

There were no other injuries reported as a result of this fire.

A cause has not been determined at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.