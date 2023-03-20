WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person is hospitalized after a gust of wind causes the driver to wreck and is ejected from the vehicle.
Around 12:43 p.m. on Monday, March 20, Wichita Falls police responded to the 2300 block of East Central Freeway for a report of a single-vehicle crash that happened in the northbound lanes.
According to a release from WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper, a witness said a 2016 Hyundai Veloster tried to pass a semi-truck when a gust of wind blew the vehicle off the road. The car hit a guardrail causing a crash.
The driver, identified as 26-year-old Logan McDowell from McKinney, Texas, was ejected from the car. According to Eipper, McDowell was not wearing a seatbelt.
McDowell was taken to United Regional and is critical at this time.
