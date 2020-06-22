3 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Young County

YOUNG CO. (KFDX/KJTL)—Young County authorities have confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 cases in the area.

Young County Judge John Bullock confirmed Monday that one of those cases is an employee of the Young County Courthouse who has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Graham Leader, the county is in the process of tracing all individual have been associated with the positive case and those in close contact with the employee beginning Thursday, June 18.

Bullock said in a press release that the courthouse will be contacting those who may have been exposed to the positive case at the courthouse.

“You may receive a call from an official or other authorized person from Young County Courthouse regarding possible exposure and other relevant information,” Bullock wrote in the release. “If you have had business to transact in the Young County Tax A/C-Motor Vehicle Registration Office Thursday the 18th or Friday 19th, you may contact 940-549-1393, 2030 or 1786.”

“However, you may utilize the Olney satellite office, 117 S. Grand, 940-564-2334 with registration or vehicle/trailer title needs,” Bullock wrote.