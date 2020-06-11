1 new COVID-19 case confirmed in Wichita Co., total now 93

1  of  2
1 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita Co., total now 93
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls — Wichita County Public Health District reported one new coronavirus case on Thursday, bringing the county’s current total case number to 93.

The patient is between the ages of 6- to 19-years-old and is at home in isolation. They had not daycare exposure, and Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker said they had close contact to a previous case.

The Wichita Falls — Wichita County Public Health District also reported one new recovery on Thursday, bringing the total number of recovered COVID-19 cases in the county to 77.

There were no updates to long term care facility testing numbers Thursday.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.

TOTAL COVID-19 TESTSPOSITIVENEGATIVEPENDING
7,373936,781499
*Totals include State testing numbers from long-term care facilities

Age of Patients (years old)

0-5 6-19 20-2930-3940-4950-5960-69 70+
19161616141011

Isolation Status

AT HOMEHOSPITALRECOVEREDDEATH
140772
*No pending tests from long-term care facilities

For more information and updates on cases, click here.

Updated Thursday, June 11 at 3:10 p.m.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COVID-Hotline-Number.jpg

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COVID-Email-Questions-1.jpg

