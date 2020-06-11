1 new COVID-19 case confirmed in Wichita Co., total now 93

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls — Wichita County Public Health District reported one new coronavirus case on Thursday, bringing the county’s current total case number to 93.

The patient is between the ages of 6- to 19-years-old and is at home in isolation. They had not daycare exposure, and Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker said they had close contact to a previous case.

The Wichita Falls — Wichita County Public Health District also reported one new recovery on Thursday, bringing the total number of recovered COVID-19 cases in the county to 77.

There were no updates to long term care facility testing numbers Thursday.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 7,373 93 6,781 499 *Totals include State testing numbers from long-term care facilities Age of Patients (years old) 0-5 6-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70+ 1 9 16 16 16 14 10 11 Isolation Status AT HOME HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 14 0 77 2 *No pending tests from long-term care facilities For more information and updates on cases, click here. Updated Thursday, June 11 at 3:10 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.