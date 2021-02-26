1 new COVID-19 related death, 11 new cases in Wichita County, active case number continues to decline

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday one new death related to COVID-19.

Case 11,556 (80+) brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March to 318.

No further information will be released out of respect for the families.

Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 1 2 5 11 73 91 135

New Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District also confirmed Friday 11 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 14,566.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Friday 68 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 13,945 recovered cases in the county to date.

The Health District also reported 303 active cases in the county with 278 recovering from home, indicating a decline in active COVID-19 cases in the county of 145 cases.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

25 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 8 patients reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 0 3 2 1 6 4 1 17 Critical 0 0 0 0 1 3 1 3 0 0 7

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

First Dose — 17,715 Second Dose — 10,954

Wichita County is currently in Phase 1A and Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccine distribution in accordance with the Texas Department of State Health Services guidelines.

Active Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District is reporting 303 active COVID-19 cases currently in Wichita County, with 278 recovering at home and 25 hospitalized.

Below is a breakdown of Wichita County active cases by city:

Wichita Falls — 260 active cases

— 260 active cases Burkburnett — 26 active cases

— 26 active cases Iowa Park — 16 active cases

— 16 active cases Electra — 1 active case

Weekly COVID-19 Breakdown for Wichita County This week, 143 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County, with a positivity rate of 9%. Contact = 13 cases

Close Contact = 26 cases

Community Spread = 57 cases

Still Under Investigation = 47 cases

Travel Related = 0 cases The age breakdown of cases reported this week in Wichita County can be found below: 0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 2 6 18 33 26 22 16 9 8 3

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 88,712 14,566 74,130 16 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 278 25 13,945 318 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Friday, February 26 at 3:45 p.m.

In partnership with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, GoGetTested will be providing fast, easy and accessible COVID-19 testing for all.

GoGetTested has opened it’s COVID Response Operating System and mobile testing sites in Wichita Falls at the MPEC, located at 1000 5th Street in Wichita Falls.

All tests are free of charge, regardless of whether or not the individual being tested is insured.

Hours of operation for the site are 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. You can schedule an appointment online, although an appointment is not required in order to be tested.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.