1 new COVID-19 related death, 11 new cases in Wichita County, active case number continues to decline

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday one new death related to COVID-19.
Case 11,556 (80+) brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March to 318.
No further information will be released out of respect for the families.
For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here.
Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:
|0-5
|6-10
|11-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50-59
|60-69
|70-79
|80+
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|11
|73
|91
|135
New Cases in Wichita County
The Public Health District also confirmed Friday 11 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 14,566.
Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Friday 68 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 13,945 recovered cases in the county to date.
The Health District also reported 303 active cases in the county with 278 recovering from home, indicating a decline in active COVID-19 cases in the county of 145 cases.
Hospitalizations in Wichita County
25 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 8 patients reported to be in critical condition.
Please find the hospitalization report below:
|0-5
|6-10
|11-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50-59
|60-69
|70-79
|80+
|TOTAL
|Stable
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|6
|4
|1
|17
|Critical
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|7
Vaccines in Wichita County
Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:
First Dose — 17,715
Second Dose — 10,954
Wichita County is currently in Phase 1A and Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccine distribution in accordance with the Texas Department of State Health Services guidelines.
Active Cases in Wichita County
The Public Health District is reporting 303 active COVID-19 cases currently in Wichita County, with 278 recovering at home and 25 hospitalized.
Below is a breakdown of Wichita County active cases by city:
- Wichita Falls — 260 active cases
- Burkburnett — 26 active cases
- Iowa Park — 16 active cases
- Electra — 1 active case
Weekly COVID-19 Breakdown for Wichita County
This week, 143 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County, with a positivity rate of 9%.
- Contact = 13 cases
- Close Contact = 26 cases
- Community Spread = 57 cases
- Still Under Investigation = 47 cases
- Travel Related = 0 cases
The age breakdown of cases reported this week in Wichita County can be found below:
|0-5
|6-10
|11-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50-59
|60-69
|70-79
|80+
|2
|6
|18
|33
|26
|22
|16
|9
|8
|3
COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.
|TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS
|POSITIVE
|NEGATIVE
|PENDING
|88,712
|14,566
|74,130
|16
Isolation Status
|AT HOME/ACTIVE
|HOSPITAL
|RECOVERED
|DEATH
|278
|25
|13,945
|318
Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District
Updated Friday, February 26 at 3:45 p.m.
In partnership with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, GoGetTested will be providing fast, easy and accessible COVID-19 testing for all.
GoGetTested has opened it’s COVID Response Operating System and mobile testing sites in Wichita Falls at the MPEC, located at 1000 5th Street in Wichita Falls.
All tests are free of charge, regardless of whether or not the individual being tested is insured.
Hours of operation for the site are 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. You can schedule an appointment online, although an appointment is not required in order to be tested.
Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.
If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.