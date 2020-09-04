1 New COVID-19 related death, 15 new cases, reported for Wichita County, total now 1392

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Friday one more COVID-19 related death in Wichita County, totaling 17.

The death was of a hospitalized patient, case 1,379, in the 80+ age group.

Officials with the health district have stated that no further information will be released out of respect for the family.

New Cases

The Public Health District also reported Friday 15 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 1,392.

Contact = 4 cases

Close Contact = 2 case

Community Spread = 1 cases

Still Under Investigation = 7 cases

Travel Related = 1 cases

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported 17 new recoveries from COVID-19, for a total of 1,169 recoveries in the county to date.

There are now 206 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 183 at home.

Hospitalizations

23 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with two patients reported to be in critical condition.

Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 436:50 – 59, stable condition

Case 643: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 758: 40 – 49, stable condition

Case 1,013: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 1,144: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 1,152: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,193 : 80+ stable condition

Case 1,214: 70 – 79, critical condition

Case 1,218: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 1,237: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 1,289: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 1,295: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 1,306: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 1,312: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 1,318: 30 – 39, stable condition

Case 1,332: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 1,343: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 1,344: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 1,353: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 1,357: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,377: 50 – 59, stable condition Case 1,383: 80+, stable condition

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.

TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 18,858 1,392 17,378 88

Ages of COVID-19 Patients

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 22 23 122 310 255 199 205 145 70 41

Isolation Status

AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 183 23 1,169 17

Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District

Updated Friday, September 4 at 3:24 p.m.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker said the health of the community remains the top priority for the Health District as the fall school semester begins, and the Health District will continue to work closely with all schools, colleges, and daycare/childcare facilities.

Barker added each school has an individual process in place for positive COVID-19 notifications, and case questions or concerns should be directed to the appropriate school.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.