1 new COVID-19 related death, 20 new cases reported over weekend, Wichita County surpasses 14,000 recoveries

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Monday 1 more death related to COVID-19.

Case 13,940 (60 – 69) brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March to 319.

No further information will be released out of respect for the family.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here.

Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 1 2 5 11 74 91 135

New Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District also confirmed Monday 20 new coronavirus cases reported in the county over the weekend, bringing the current total case number to 14,586.

The Health District received 4 cases Saturday, 1 case Sunday, and 15 cases Monday.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Monday 57 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 14,002 recovered cases in the county to date.

The Health District also reported 265 active cases in the county with 244 recovering from home, continuing the overall decline in total active cases in the county.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

21 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Monday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 5 patients reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 1 3 3 0 4 4 1 16 Critical 0 0 0 0 2 2 0 1 0 0 5

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

First Dose — 17,893 Second Dose — 11,451

The Health District has received 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine for this week’s allotment.

Officials with the Health District said they will partner with the Clinics of North Texas, North Central Texas Community Healthcare Center and United Regional Health Care System, and are in the process of transferring their allotments.

Please note, individuals do not need to call the facilities asking for an appointment. Each facility will work through the State prioritized groups, Phases 1A, and 1B, reaching out directly to their eligible patients in a systematic fashion.

The Health District will utilize the new vaccine waitlist registration system to schedule appointments.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 89,253 14,586 74,647 20 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 244 21 14,002 319 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Monday, March 1 at 4:15 p.m.

The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District has opened the COVID-19 online vaccine waitlist registration.

All individuals who qualify for Phases 1A and 1B per the Texas Department of State Health Service are now eligible to register for the waitlist. Once the registration form is completed, individuals will receive a QR code that confirms their name has been added to the waitlist.

It is recommended to use a mobile phone to register, so individuals can take a screenshot of the QR code at the end of registration.

As the Health District receives vaccines and is ready to schedule clinics, a text message will be sent, following the order of the waitlist, notifying the individual of clinic availability. From there, instructions will follow to select an appointment date and time.

Individuals who previously signed up on the Health District’s original waitlist, but who do not qualify for Phase 1A and 1B, will still remain on a separate waiting list. Once DSHS opens the next phase of vaccination, those individuals will be a priority and transitioned to the main waiting list.

