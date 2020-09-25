1 new COVID-19 related death, 24 new COVID-19 cases, 25 new recoveries reported in Wichita County, total case number now 1,741

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Friday another COVID-19 related death in Wichita County.

Case 1,406, age 50 – 59, was hospitalized at the time of death. No further information will be released out of respect for the family.

This makes the twenty-third death related to COVID-19 reported in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March 2020.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here.

New Cases

The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Friday 24 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 1,741.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Friday 25 new recoveries from COVID-19 in the county.

There are currently 274 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 266 recovering at home.

Wichita Falls — 211 cases

— 211 cases Iowa Park — 41 cases

— 41 cases Burkburnett — 18 cases

— 18 cases Electra — 4 cases

This week, 128 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County, with a positivity rate of 9.5%.

Contact = 43 cases

Close Contact = 24 cases

Community Spread = 39 cases

Still Under Investigation = 22 cases

Travel Related = 0 cases

The age breakdown of cases reported this week in Wichita County can be found below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 4 4 21 24 20 19 17 14 5 0

Hospitalizations

Eight COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with three patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

Case 1,388: 70 – 79, critical condition

70 – 79, critical condition Case 1,434: 50 – 59, critical condition

50 – 59, critical condition Case 1,456: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 1,465: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 1,574: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 1,582: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 1,663: 40 – 49, stable condition

40 – 49, stable condition Case 1,740: 60 – 69, stable condition

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 22,134 1,741 20,034 359 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 266 8 1,444 23 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Friday, September 25 at 4:20 p.m.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker said the health of the community remains the top priority for the Health District as the fall school semester begins, and the Health District will continue to work closely with all schools, colleges, and daycare/childcare facilities.

Barker added each school has an individual process in place for positive COVID-19 notifications, and case questions or concerns should be directed to the appropriate school.