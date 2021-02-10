1 new COVID-19 related death, 32 new cases in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Wednesday one more death related to COVID-19.

The Health District also reported 32 new COVID-19 cases, 35 hospitalizations and 68 new recoveries in Wichita County.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March to 303.

No further information will be released out of respect for the families.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here.

Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 1 2 5 10 71 86 128

New Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District also confirmed Wednesday 32 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 14,301.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Wednesday 68 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 13,442 recovered cases in the county to date.

The Health District also reported 556 active cases in the county with 521 recovering from home.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

35 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Wednesday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 3 patients reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 1 1 0 2 4 10 10 4 32 Critical 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 3

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

First Dose — 15,454 Second Dose — 6,533

Wichita County is currently in Phase 1A and Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccine distribution in accordance with the Texas Department of State Health Services guidelines.

In partnership with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, GoGetTested will be providing fast, easy and accessible COVID-19 testing for all.

GoGetTested has opened it’s COVID Response Operating System and mobile testing sites in Wichita Falls at the MPEC, located at 1000 5th Street in Wichita Falls.

All tests are free of charge, regardless of whether or not the individual being tested is insured.

Hours of operation for the site are 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. You can schedule an appointment online, although an appointment is not required in order to be tested.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.