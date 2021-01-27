1 new COVID-19 related death, 73 new cases, 152 recoveries reported in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Wednesday one more death related to COVID-19.

Case 11,444 (60 – 69) brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March to 282.

No further information will be released out of respect for the family.

Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 0 2 5 10 68 82 115

New Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District also confirmed Wednesday 73 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 13,804.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Tuesday 152 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 11,255 recovered cases in the county to date.

For a fourteenth consecutive reporting day, the number of active cases in Wichita County declined with 2,267 total active cases in the county, 2,185 of which are recovering from home.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

82 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Wednesday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 17 patients reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 2 0 5 2 15 22 19 65 Critical 0 0 0 1 0 2 4 3 6 1 17

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 79,566 13,804 65,729 33 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 2,185 82 11,255 282 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Wednesday, January 27 at 4:45 p.m.

Wichita County is currently in Phase 1A and Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccine distribution in accordance with the Texas Department of State Health Services guidelines.

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine:

First Dose — 9, 993 Second Dose — 1, 916

The Health District is receiving several questions and calls regarding their current waiting list and the availability to sign up on the list.

As of last Monday, January 18, the Health District has temporarily paused waitlist signups as they will soon be transitioning to an online format.

The original waiting list was so long, approximately 7,000 people, that they most likely will not be able to vaccinate everyone on the list before transitioning to the online system.

If for some reason that changes and they do exhaust the original list before the transition, the original waitlist link would be published again for signups in the interim.

Health District officials are again asking residents, please DO NOT call the Health District requesting appointments.

Officials said they are scheduling through their current waiting list and will contact those individuals directly.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

