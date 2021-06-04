1 new COVID-19 related death in Wichita County, active case number drops to 15

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday one more death related to COVID-19.

Case 14,982 (age 60-69) brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March 2020 to 330.

No further information will be released out of respect for the families.

Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+
000146127693138

New Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District also confirmed Friday 16 new coronavirus cases in the county for the week of May 31, bringing the current total case number to 15,154.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Friday 25 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 14,809 recovered cases in the county to date.

The Health District also reported 15 active cases in the county with 13 recovering from home.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

2 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Fridays’ COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 1 patient reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-1920-2930-3940-4950-5960-6970-79 80+ TOTAL
Stable00000001001
Critical00000001001

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.

TOTAL COVID-19 TESTSPOSITIVENEGATIVEPENDING
100,69515,15485,5356

Isolation Status

AT HOME/ACTIVEHOSPITALRECOVEREDDEATH
13214,8093

Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District

Updated Friday, June 4 at 12:45 p.m.

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 16 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their name to the waitlist.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below:

