1 new COVID-19 related death in Wichita County, positivity rate jumps to 12%

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday one more death related to COVID-19, the first COVID-19 related death since April 2, 2021.

The Health District also reported 72 new COVID-19 cases, 11 hospitalizations, and 48 new recoveries this week in Wichita County.

Health District officials said new cases numbers are rising, as well as the positivity rate.

This week’s positivity rate is 12%. The last time it was that high was January 22, 2021.

The Health District said of the 72 new cases, 25 are tied to an outbreak associated with an indoor gathering of 75 to 100 people.

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

The CDC has approved the Pfizer vaccine for all Americans age 12 and up.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 16 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their name to the waitlist.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: