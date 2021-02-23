1 new COVID-19 related deaths, 40 new cases reported in Wichita County, total case number now 14,509

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Tuesday one new death related to COVID-19.

Case 14,352 (50 – 59) brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March to 315.

No further information will be released out of respect for the families.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here.

Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 1 2 5 11 72 91 133

New Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District also confirmed Tuesday 40 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 14,509.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Tuesday 64 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 13,771 recovered cases in the county to date.

The Health District also reported 423 active cases in the county with 390 recovering from home, showing a decline in the total number of active cases from Monday’s report.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

33 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Tuesday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 7 patients reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 1 2 2 2 10 6 3 26 Critical 0 0 0 0 1 3 1 2 0 0 7

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

First Dose — 17,394 Second Dose — 9,160

The Health District received last week’s allotment of 500 doses of the Moderna Tuesday that was delayed due to weather. The Health District will be scheduling appointments for those 500 doses this week.

The Health District also received 700 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week, in which they will partner with the Clinics of North Texas, North Central Texas Community Healthcare Center, United Regional Health Care System, and Electra Hospital District.

Please note, individuals do not need to call the facilities asking for an appointment. Each facility will work through the State prioritized groups, Phases 1A and 1B, reaching out directly to their eligible patients in a systematic fashion.

The Health District will continue to utilize its current waiting list to schedule appointments.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 87,937 14,509 73,414 14 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 390 33 13,771 315 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Tuesday, February 23 at 5:35 p.m.

In partnership with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, GoGetTested will be providing fast, easy and accessible COVID-19 testing for all.

GoGetTested has opened it’s COVID Response Operating System and mobile testing sites in Wichita Falls at the MPEC, located at 1000 5th Street in Wichita Falls.

All tests are free of charge, regardless of whether or not the individual being tested is insured.

Hours of operation for the site are 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. You can schedule an appointment online, although an appointment is not required in order to be tested.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.