1 of 3 Louisville police officers in Breonna Taylor case to be fired, mayor says

Hankison is one of three officers who have been on administrative reassignment while an investigation is conducted into the death of Taylor, 26, an African American emergency-room technician who was killed by police during a raid at her Louisville home.

LOUISVILLE, Kenn. (NBC NEWS) — One of the three Louisville, Kentucky, police officers to fire weapons on March 13 at Breonna Taylor’s apartment, killing her, is being fired, Mayor Greg Fischer announced Friday morning.

Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Rob Schroeder is initiating termination procedures against Officer Brett Hankison, the mayor said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, due to a provision in state law that I very much would like to see changed, both the Chief and I are precluded from talking about what brought us to this moment, or even the timing of this decision,” the statement said.

