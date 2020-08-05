10 COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Young County

YOUNG CO. (KFDX/KJTL)— Young County authorities have confirmed 10 deaths from COVID-19 in the area.

According to Young County Health Director Pat Martin, within the past week, 10 deaths were reported from COVID-19, with nine of them being in long term care facilities and all but one were elderly.

“Please continue to wear a mask and socially distance,” Martin said. “Doing these things will help limit the spread and may save someone’s life.”

See the latest COVID-19 information for Young County below: