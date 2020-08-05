10 COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Young County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

YOUNG CO. (KFDX/KJTL)— Young County authorities have confirmed 10 deaths from COVID-19 in the area.

According to Young County Health Director Pat Martin, within the past week, 10 deaths were reported from COVID-19, with nine of them being in long term care facilities and all but one were elderly.

“Please continue to wear a mask and socially distance,” Martin said. “Doing these things will help limit the spread and may save someone’s life.”

See the latest COVID-19 information for Young County below:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News