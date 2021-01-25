10 COVID-19 related deaths, 102 new cases reported in Wichita County over the weekend, total now 13,687

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Monday 10 more deaths related to COVID-19.

Case 11,108 (60 – 69), Case 12,117 (80+), Case 13,450 (30 – 39), Case 10,885 (70 – 79), Case 12,598 (60 – 69), Case 13,136 (60 – 69), Case 13,099 (60 – 69), Case 11,246 (80+), Case 12,994 (70 – 79) and Case 12,636 (70 – 79), bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March to 278.

Case 13,450 marks the first COVID-19 related death in Wichita County in a person under the age of 40.

No further information will be released out of respect for the families.

Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 0 1 4 10 66 82 115

New Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District also confirmed Monday 102 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 13,687.

The Health District reported 31 cases Saturday, 12 cases Sunday, and 59 cases today for a total of 102 new cases to report.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Monday 113 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 10,987 recovered cases in the county to date.

Active cases in Wichita County continue to decline, with 2,422 total active cases and 2,339 recovering from home.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

83 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Monday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 17 patients reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 0 0 4 5 15 23 19 66 Critical 0 0 0 1 0 2 4 4 5 1 17

Officials with United Regional’s update of critical care capacity on Monday, January 25 showed a significant decrease in the number of hospitalized patients (down 25 to 67) and in the number of patients in critical care (down 11 to 19).

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine:

First Dose — 9,494 Second Dose — 1,633

Wichita County is currently in Phase 1A and Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccine distribution in accordance with the Texas Department of State Health Services guidelines.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 78,101 13,687 64,219 195 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 2,339 83 10,987 278 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Monday, January 25 at 4:30 p.m.

In partnership with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, GoGetTested will be providing fast, easy and accessible COVID-19 testing for all.

GoGetTested has opened it’s COVID Response Operating System and mobile testing sites in Wichita Falls at the MPEC, located at 1000 5th Street in Wichita Falls.

All tests are free of charge, regardless of whether or not the individual being tested is insured.

Hours of operation for the site are 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. You can schedule an appointment online, although an appointment is not required in order to be tested.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

