10 COVID-19 related deaths, 556 new cases reported in Wichita County for week ending on August 20

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday 10 deaths related to COVID-19 for the week ending on August 20.

Case 15,676 aged 70-79 was vaccinated with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine before dying from COVID-19 complications.

Case 15,831(40 – 49), Case 15,826 (20-29), Case 15,739 (40-49), Case 15,700 (50-59), Case 15,376 (50-59), Case 15,857 (80+), Case 15,994 (70-79), Case 15,676 (70-79 vaccinated Janssen), Case 16,057 (40-49), Case 15,234 (30-39).

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County is now 356 since the pandemic began in March. No further information will be released out of respect for the families.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here. Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 2 6 10 16 82 97 143

New Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District also confirmed Friday 556 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 17,075. The county has now had over 17,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Friday 289 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 15,834 recovered cases in the county to date.

The Health District also reported 885 active cases in the county with 826 recovering from home.

To date, Wichita County has had 98 reinfections (up 6), and of those, 10 are currently active cases.

There is also a total of 252 vaccine breakthrough cases. Of the 51 new breakthrough cases; 51 are symptomatic, 7 were hospitalized, and 3 are currently hospitalized with COVID-related symptoms.

For the week ending August 20, 2021, the positivity rate is 25%.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

59 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 14 patients reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

﻿ 0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 1 2 6 7 12 10 6 1 45 Critical 0 0 0 0 0 3 4 5 1 1 14

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least 1 Dose — 52,760

Fully Vaccinated — 46,114

