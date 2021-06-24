10-day state-wide manhunt for Wise County police shooting suspect ends

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KFDX/KJTL) — A man wanted for allegedly shooting a Rhome police officer during a traffic stop Sunday, June 14 has been arrested at a motel in Arkansas, authorities confirmed Thursday.

According to Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin, Royce Edward Wood, 43, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and local police without incident in the early morning hours Thursday, June 24.

Wood is charged with aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant.

Tiffany Caswell, 32, was also arrested without incident at the Batesville, Arkansas motel and charged with aggravated robbery.

Sheriff Akin said Wood and Caswell were involved in a home invasion robbery on June 13.



Wood (left) and Caswell (right) taken into custody early Thursday morning outside a motel in Batesville, Arkansas

According to authorities, a Wise County Deputy and Rhome Police officer pulled over a motorcycle they say Wood was driving on Sunday, June 14, when Wood got off the bike and started shooting.

At least one of those shots hit the police officer in the leg.

“Thankfully, the officer is improving and will be able to return to duty in the not too distant future,” Sheriff Akin said.

A state-wide blue alert was issued for Wood following the incident.

Akin said a tip to authorities lead to his eventual arrest.

“We deeply appreciate the efforts of our good citizens, the absolute tireless dedication of WCSO, Rhome PD, state and local law enforcement officers, and first responders,” Sheriff Akin said. “Special thanks to the U.S. Marshals and Texas Rangers for their relentless work ethic and helping us bring this search to conclusion.”