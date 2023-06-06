WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police have an open Injury to a Child investigation after a 10-month-old was found unresponsive Monday afternoon in the 100 block of Becky Drive.

The caller who reported the incident around 4 p.m. on Monday, June 5, said her nephew was not breathing or opening his eyes.

When police arrived, first responders were already there.

Then, police said the 10-month-old was breathing before going to the hospital and then being flown to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth. Police said a doctor found internal injuries to be suspicious.

As many as 11 police units were at United Regional Monday night investigating.

Three people from the house were taken to the police department for questioning, but so far no arrests or warrants have been placed.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.