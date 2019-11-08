10 museums combine to tell Texoma’s history through collections

Breaking News
In its pilot year, the network, which is a program of the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture, is putting the 10 museums on display under one roof for Regional Museum Day.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new coalition between 10 area museums is combining history from four counties in the region to make up the Regional Museum Network.

“We reached out to as many as we could make contact with to see what their needs were and then we sent a proposal to the National Endowment for the Arts in Washington D.C as well as the Texas Commission for the Arts to propose forming this regional network, and we got grants,” Regional Museum Network project coordinator Amber Scott said.

“The Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU Texas and see a sampling of the collections of all of the museums in the network and you can see a variety of things and then you can get a hope inspired to go to the museum itself,” Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU director Tracee Robertson said.

Through artifacts and photographs, staff members from all 10 museums will be standing by to tell the stories of Texoma.

“Their knowledge is boundless and they can regale you with tales about every item in their collection and all of the families that have a relationship to that item and how it traveled along,” Scott said.

With hopes of making this an annual event, Robertson said it’s already captured the attention of folks who’ve stopped by in advance.

“A family came to the Wichita Falls Museum of Art yesterday [Thursday] and were blown away by the photographs from Burkburnett in the hallway at the very beginning of the display and couldn’t take their eyes off of them so I think that you’re going to see something here that you find fascinating,” Robertson said.

From boomtown Burkburnett. to the tales of the Clay County Jail Museum, the free museum day is sure to spark an interest.

Regional Museum Day is from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.

If you can’t make it Saturday, the exhibit is open to the public until Nov. 16.

To read more about the network and which museums are involved, click here.

