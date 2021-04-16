10 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new recoveries reported in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday no new COVID-19 related deaths.

The Public Health District also confirmed Friday 10 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 14,899.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Friday 10 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 14,533 recovered cases in the county to date.

The Health District also reported 38 active cases in the county with 34 recovering from home.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

4 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 2 patients reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 2 Critical 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 2

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

First Dose — 35,952 Second Dose — 25,917

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 18 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their name to the waitlist.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: