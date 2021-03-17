10 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita County, 8th consecutive day without COVID-19 related death

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Wednesday no deaths related to COVID-19, marking eight consecutive days without a death reported due to COVID-19.

The Public Health District also confirmed Wednesday 10 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 14,728.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Wednesday 16 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 14,315 recovered cases in the county to date.

The Health District also reported 88 active cases in the county with 80 recovering from home.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

8 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Wednesday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 1 patient reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 1 0 4 0 1 1 0 7 Critical 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 91,312 14,728 76,574 10 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 80 8 14,315 325 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Wednesday, March 17 at 1:50 p.m.

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

First Dose — 18,460 Second Dose — 13,146

The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District has opened the COVID-19 online vaccine waitlist registration.

All individuals who qualify for Phases 1A and 1B per the Texas Department of State Health Service are now eligible to register for the waitlist. Once the registration form is completed, individuals will receive a QR code that confirms their name has been added to the waitlist.

It is recommended to use a mobile phone to register, so individuals can take a screenshot of the QR code at the end of registration.

As the Health District receives vaccines and is ready to schedule clinics, a text message will be sent, following the order of the waitlist, notifying the individual of clinic availability. From there, instructions will follow to select an appointment date and time.

The DHSH opened up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all school staff members and child care workers in the state of Texas.

The DSHS announced Wednesday all Texans over the age of 50 will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 15, moving Texas into Phase 1C of COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation.

Individuals who previously signed up on the Health District’s original waitlist, but who do not qualify for Phase 1A and 1B, will still remain on a separate waiting list. Once DSHS opens the next phase of vaccination, those individuals will be a priority and transitioned to the main waiting list.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: