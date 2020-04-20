10-year anniversary of Toby, Hastings shootings

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— It was 10-years ago tonight that a Wichita Falls man with a long history with the law, set out on a rampage that rattled this community to the core.

“It was a white American, he had an ankle bracelet on a house arrest bracelet on his ankle. He came in with a shotgun. There are multiple people shot and wounded,” a caller said to 9-11.

At around 9:25 pm, 22-year-old Ross Muehlberger walked into Hastings, and opened fire with a shotgun, before driving to Toby’s and doing the same.

At Hastings, four women were shot, and somehow survived their injuries.

At Toby’s, witnesses said Muehlberger walked in and started firing off shots randomly as everyone tried to hide

The 23- year old doorman, Tim Donley placed himself in Muehlberger’s way and was shot and killed.

“Toby’s… we got a guy down bad, get here quick, he took a shotgun point-blank to the front,” a caller said to 9-11.

Muehlberger, a man already charged in two aggravated assaults that year, one involving a stabbing, and with retaliation drove to a relative’s house on victory and took his own life with a pistol.

Police later said they tried to determine a motive, but it was very difficult because Muehlberger was not in his right mind.