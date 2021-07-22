10-year-old now only survivor of June Stephens County head-on collision

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — A 10-year-old boy from Waurika, Oklahoma is now the only survivor of a June 17 three-car crash just south of Duncan.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed Thursday afternoon that Jerry W. Pardue, 74 of Duncan, died on June 24 from injuries sustained from the crash.

Pardue was transported by Air Evac from the scene of the collision to OU Medical Center in critical condition with head injuries as well as internal and external trunk injuries.

Four of the five people involved in the crash died as a result, leaving only a 10-year-old boy from Waurika, whose name was withheld from the accident report, as the lone survivor of the collision.

Kennedy Caldwell, 20, of Denton, and Connor Slocum, 19, of Aubrey, were pronounced dead on the scene by first responders from “massive injuries sustained”, according to the accident report.

John K. Salazar, 50 of Waurika, Oklahoma, passed away around 12:48 a.m. Tuesday, June 22 from injuries sustained in the crash.

The 10-year-old survivor was a passenger in the vehicle Salazar was driving.

According to the accident report, the collision occurred just south of Duncan, Oklahoma on U.S. 81 at around 7:42 p.m. Thursday, June 17.

The report said two vehicles were traveling northbound on U.S. 81 and a third vehicle was traveling southbound.

One of the vehicles, driven by Caldwell, attempted to pass the other driven by Pardue, colliding head-on with the third vehicle driven by Salazar.

The report said Pardue’s vehicle then struck Caldwell’s vehicle after the head-on collision.

At last check, the cause of the collision is still being investigated by OHP.