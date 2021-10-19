$10,000 reward offered in 20 year old cold case homicide

STEPHENS CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the identification of a suspect(s) or materially assists in the investigation of the December 2000 murder of George “Dale” Turner.

Turner, who was 40 at the time, was found shot to death on December 20, 2000.

According to information from OSBI, Turner was found by his son at his residence near Bray, Oklahoma. The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office requested OSBI assistance at that time.

Days after the murder, a pair of boots were found a short distance from Turner’s house and may be connected to his murder.



OSBI provided photos of boots found new the crime scene of the murder of George Turner

Anyone who recognizes the boots, knows who they belong to, or otherwise has any information regarding Turner’s murder should contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or you can email tips@osbi.ok.gov. Tips can be submitted anonymously.