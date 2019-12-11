$10,000 worth of merchandise taken from D-Bat

WICHITA CO (KFDX/KJTL) — A baseball and softball training facility in Wichita County is looking for the grinch that stole thousands of dollars worth of bats in a matter of minutes before a huge holiday sales event.

On Sunday morning, the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office says someone broke into D-Bat on Seymour Highway and stole $10,000 worth of bats.

Co-owner Kasi Carroll says just before 7 a.m. Sunday, a four-door pickup pulled up to the business, and a man broke into the main entrance and took baseball and softball bats.

In the surveillance video, you can see the burglar putting the merchandise into large trash cans and taking them out of the store.

Carroll said 40 metal bats and 24 wooden bats were taken, but the thief didn’t take the cash that was inside the building.

Carroll believes the timing of the burglary was planned.

That’s because D-Bat had publicized a free bat demo day for Sunday afternoon where people could come and test out the bats and then receive discounts on purchases.

If you have any information about this crime, call crime stoppers 24- hours a day at 322-9888. As a reminder, you can remain anonymous.