103 new COVID-19 cases, 74 hospitalizations in Wichita County, total case number now 3,752

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Tuesday 103 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 3,752.

Tuesday marks the first COVID-19 report from the Public Health Department in which a new death related to COVID-19 was not listed.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Tuesday 68 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 2,353 recoveries in Wichita County to date.

There are currently 1,361 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 1,287 patients recovering at home.

Hospitalizations

Barker also reported 74 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wichita County with 36 patients listed as in critical condition.

The Public Health District has modified their format of reporting hospitalized cases.

Hospitalized cases will now be listed by age, and number of stable and critical patients in that age group.

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 1 1 3 5 10 9 9 74 Critical 0 0 0 0 1 1 3 18 7 6 37

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 30,414 3,752 25,802 860 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 1,361 74 2,353 38 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Tuesday, October 27 at 3:45 p.m.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker said the health of the community remains the top priority for the Health District as the fall school semester begins, and the Health District will continue to work closely with all schools, colleges, and daycare/childcare facilities.

Barker added each school has an individual process in place for positive COVID-19 notifications, and case questions or concerns should be directed to the appropriate school.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.