106 active COVID-19 cases in Comanche Co. jail

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at a Comanche County jail is currently 106, according to officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

A recent outbreak of the coronavirus at the Comanche County Detention Center in Lawton led authorities to test all inmates and employees of the facility, causing the total number of cases to spike.

As previously reported, 60 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the past two days in Comanche County by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 27 on Tuesday and 33 on Wednesday.

According to Brandie Combs, Regional Director of District 5 of the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the number of active cases in the jail is even higher; 106 active cases.

Combs told our newsroom that of the 106 active cases in the jail, 92 cases are among inmates, with 14 employees of the jail testing positive for COVID-19.

