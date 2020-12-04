WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Arts Council WF announced that the 10th Annual Cowboy True Art Exhibit & Auction will be held on Friday, March 19, and Saturday, March 20, 2021.

This year, we will be moving the exhibit, entertainment, and program back to the JS Bridwell Ag Center to allow for more space for all artists and attendees. This will be both a live and digital exhibition and event.

Call for Entries for Exhibiting Artists: We are now accepting applications for Cowboy True artists. There are two rounds of jurying: the first-round closing December 15, the second round closing January 31. Visit The Art Council website for more information and to download the 2021 Application.

Event Timeline:

Friday, March 19 – Free and open to the public

• Art Exhibit opening with an awards presentation

• Artist booths of cowboy art and handcrafted gear – featuring local, regional, and national artists

• Silent auction

Saturday, March 20 – Free and open to the public

• Artist booths of cowboy art and handcrafted gear – featuring local, regional, and national artists

• Contest exhibits – Youth artwork and poetry, and all ages photography

• Silent auction

• Chuckwagon display

Proceeds benefit the Arts Council, Wichita Falls Area, Inc., and The Forum.

The mission of Cowboy True is to educate the region about the honor, art, and beauty of a cowboy’s daily life. The Cowboy True Art Exhibit features artists and craftsmen from across the country. Artists are juried into the event based on their artistic skill and strong representation of the Cowboy way of life.

COVID-19: The Arts Council WF, as always, takes the health and well-being of its patrons very seriously. We have a fully implemented safety plan in place, including social distancing and sanitization practices. Updates may be made at the time of the event due to any changes by the state or local government