10th annual Mardi Gras Nocona Style kicks off Thursday

NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — The city of Nocona will come alive with the spirit of Mardi Gras as their 10th annual Mardi Gras Nocona Style gets underway Thursday night.

The festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday night with the Lucky Paws Dog parade in Downtown Nocona.

Events continue throughout the weekend at various places across Nocona, culminating in a Mardi Gras parade in Downtown Nocona at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon, followed by a gumbo meal that evening.

You can find a full list of events below:

Thursday, February 20

Lucky Paws Dog Parade — Downtown Nocona (5:30 p.m.)

Knights of Columbus Fish Fry — Justin Building (6:00 p.m.)

Victor Abendano Performs — Nocona V.F.W.

Live Music — Nocona Beer & Brewery

Friday, February 21

Krewe de Couyons ATV Parade — Clay Street (5:30 p.m.)

Cajun Chicken Run — Nocona V.F.W. (following parade)

Crawfish Boil & Hot Dogs — Justin Building (6:30 p.m.)

Dueling Pianos Performing — Nocona V.F.W.

Ragland Performing — Nocona Beer & Brewery

Carnival food, games and rides

Saturday, February 22