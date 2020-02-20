10th annual Mardi Gras Nocona Style kicks off Thursday

NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — The city of Nocona will come alive with the spirit of Mardi Gras as their 10th annual Mardi Gras Nocona Style gets underway Thursday night.
The festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday night with the Lucky Paws Dog parade in Downtown Nocona.
Events continue throughout the weekend at various places across Nocona, culminating in a Mardi Gras parade in Downtown Nocona at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon, followed by a gumbo meal that evening.
You can find a full list of events below:
Thursday, February 20
- Lucky Paws Dog Parade — Downtown Nocona (5:30 p.m.)
- Knights of Columbus Fish Fry — Justin Building (6:00 p.m.)
- Victor Abendano Performs — Nocona V.F.W.
- Live Music — Nocona Beer & Brewery
Friday, February 21
- Krewe de Couyons ATV Parade — Clay Street (5:30 p.m.)
- Cajun Chicken Run — Nocona V.F.W. (following parade)
- Crawfish Boil & Hot Dogs — Justin Building (6:30 p.m.)
- Dueling Pianos Performing — Nocona V.F.W.
- Ragland Performing — Nocona Beer & Brewery
- Carnival food, games and rides
Saturday, February 22
- Lucky Paws Pancake Breakfast — Nocona V.F.W. (7:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.)
- Mimosas and Bloody Marys
- Nocona Mardi Gras 5K & 10K — Nocona Methodist Church (8:30 a.m.)
- Krewe de Chaussures Flotteurs (Shoebox Parade) — Justin Building (10.30 a.m.)
- Shasta’s Dancers — Downtown Nocona (12:00 p.m.)
- Krewe de Kiddos Parade — Downtown Nocona (12:30 p.m.)
- The “Big” Parade — Begins at 3:00 p.m.
- Line up at NHS at 2:00 p.m.
- Cajun Chicken Run — Downtown Park (following parade)
- Gumbo Meal — Justin Building (5:00 p.m.)
- Mullet Boys following Tin Rivers — Nocona V.F.W.
- Live Music — Nocona Beer & Brewery