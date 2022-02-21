WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For ten years now, organizers with the Xpress Half Marathon have been raising awareness for local area nonprofits.

The first Saturday in March, runners have been lining up at Memorial Stadium for a great cause.

“There has been a growth. I’d love to break 400 and if I keep pushing I think it will but we average about 300 to 400 every year,” race director Michael Brown said.

With three different categories to race in, ranging from $27 to nearly $70 per person, Brown said that money can provide a lot of support for these non-profits that rely on the community for help.

“Even if with your registration to walk, you’re still saving the life of a dog and improving the life of a kid through communities and schools so it’s a win-win for everybody locally and it’s just a good event and everybody has a good time,” Brown said.

With two runners blowing away the old record for the men’s and women’s divisions, Brown is offering something new in hopes to recruit more runners for this 10th annual event.

“We’re offering a $200 prize for anyone who can come in first place and beat it and the men’s as well. Larry Filer came in at a 1:11:00 and just killed it, and we’re offering a $200 prize for anybody that can come in and beat his as well. good luck,” Brown said.

He said regardless of the weather, rain, sleet, or shine, they’ll have a finish line.

Brown said you can register all the way up until the morning of the race, and for any educators out there looking to participate, each category will only be $22 to run.

If you are interested in participating in the 10th Annual Xpress Half Marathon, click here.