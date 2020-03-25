10th case of COVID-19 confirmed in Wichita Co.

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District announced Wednesday that a tenth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Wichita County.

The ninth case in Wichita County was reported by officials with Sheppard Air Force Base early Wednesday afternoon.

The patient is between the age of 60- and 69-years-old with underlying health conditions and is a contact to a previous case.

The patient began experiencing symptoms on March 19 and visited their medical provider on March 20.

The patient has been in isolation at home since the symptoms showed on March 19.

The patient did not go anywhere other than the medical visit.

If you have questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, residents can call the Health District hotline at the number listed below:

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community, and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

You can find the full press release from the Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District below: