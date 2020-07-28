10th COVID-19 related death, 38 new cases in Wichita County, total now 862

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Tuesday a tenth death linked to COVID-19 in Wichita County.

Case 637, 60 – 69, passed away Monday night while hospitalized.

Out of respect for the family, no further details will be released.

New Cases

The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District also confirmed Tuesday 38 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 862.

This number includes 23 inmates in Wichita County Detention Centers, which Sheriff David Duke announced Tuesday afternoon.

  • Contact = 23 cases
  • Close Contact = 1 cases
  • Community Spread = 6 cases
  • Still Under Investigation = 8 cases

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported 18 new recoveries in Wichita County from COVID-19 for a total of 375 recoveries in the county.

Hospitalizations

16 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Tuesday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with seven patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

  • Case 215: 80+, stable condition
  • Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition
  • Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition
  • Case 367: 80+, stable condition 
  • Case 375: 80+, stable condition
  • Case 40130 – 39, critical condition
  • Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition
  • Case 444: 70 – 79, critical condition
  • Case 588: 70 – 79, critical condition
  • Case 632: 40 – 49, stable condition
  • Case 643: 60 – 69, critical condition
  • Case 682: 50 – 59, stable condition
  • Case 761: 40 – 49, stable condition 
  • Case 773: 40 – 49, critical condition
  • Case 808: 30 – 39, stable condition 
  • Case 824: 20 – 29, stable condition

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.

TOTAL COVID-19 TESTSPOSITIVENEGATIVEPENDING
14,96286213,403697

Ages of COVID-19 Patients

0-5 6-1011-1920-2930-3940-4950-5960-69 70-7980+
121577214168134113763716

Isolation Status

AT HOME/ACTIVEHOSPITALRECOVEREDDEATH
4611637518

Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District

Updated Tuesday, July 28 at 5:42 p.m.

Wichita County has reported 763 new COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths since June 15 after confirming 99 total COVID-19 cases and just two deaths between March 18 and June 14.

New Cases in June

New Cases in July

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.

