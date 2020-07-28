10th COVID-19 related death, 38 new cases in Wichita County, total now 862

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Tuesday a tenth death linked to COVID-19 in Wichita County.

Case 637, 60 – 69, passed away Monday night while hospitalized.

Out of respect for the family, no further details will be released.

New Cases

The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District also confirmed Tuesday 38 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 862.

This number includes 23 inmates in Wichita County Detention Centers, which Sheriff David Duke announced Tuesday afternoon.

Contact = 23 cases

Close Contact = 1 cases

Community Spread = 6 cases

Still Under Investigation = 8 cases

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported 18 new recoveries in Wichita County from COVID-19 for a total of 375 recoveries in the county.

Hospitalizations

16 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Tuesday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with seven patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

Case 215: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition

60 – 69, critical condition Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 367: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 375: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 401 : 30 – 39, critical condition

30 – 39, critical condition Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition

50 – 59, critical condition Case 444: 70 – 79, critical condition

70 – 79, critical condition Case 588: 70 – 79, critical condition

70 – 79, critical condition Case 632: 40 – 49, stable condition

40 – 49, stable condition Case 643: 60 – 69, critical condition

60 – 69, critical condition Case 682: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 761: 40 – 49, stable condition

40 – 49, stable condition Case 773: 40 – 49, critical condition

40 – 49, critical condition Case 808: 30 – 39, stable condition

30 – 39, stable condition Case 824: 20 – 29, stable condition

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 14,962 862 13,403 697 Ages of COVID-19 Patients 0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 12 15 77 214 168 134 113 76 37 16 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 461 16 375 18 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Tuesday, July 28 at 5:42 p.m.

Wichita County has reported 763 new COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths since June 15 after confirming 99 total COVID-19 cases and just two deaths between March 18 and June 14.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.