WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Holiday cheer brings more pop-up markets like the Alliance’s debut of its Holiday Artist Market.

11 artists showcased their unique hand-crafted items, which also made great Christmas presents.

This is all part of its artist development program to give artists tools they need to promote themselves and be independent entrepreneurs.

Folks found children’s books, paintings, clothes, and other great items.

Artist Simon Welch has crafted his style for about a decade and says the program does wonders for artists who might not be as outgoing.

“To help promote us as artists is just amazing. We couldn’t possibly get out there. A lot of artist are really shy about their work or sometimes they devalue their work, and going through programs like the Artist Development Program really shows what your work is worth and helps get out there,” Welch said.

Welch also says art isn’t just the traditional paint on canvas but a diverse medium offering something for everybody.