11 deaths, 192 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita County, total now 4,836

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Monday 11 more deaths related to COVID-19.

Case 2,894 (70 – 79), Case 4,452 (80+), Case 3,832 (80+), Case 4,456 (80+), Case 1,922 (60 – 69), Case 3,186 (70 – 79), Case 4,373 (60 – 69), Case 4,169 (70 – 79), Case 3,021 (70 – 79), Case 2,568 (80+) and Case 4,548 (80+). , bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March to 79.

No further information will be released out of respect for the families.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here.

New Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District also confirmed Monday 192 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 4,836.

They received 57 cases Saturday, 22 cases Sunday, and 113 cases Monday for a total of 192 new cases to report.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Monday 64 new recoveries from COVID-19 in the county.

Barker said there are currently 67 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 20 patients in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.

In partnership with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, GoGetTested will be providing fast, easy and accessible COVID-19 testing for all.

GoGetTested has opened it’s COVID Response Operating System and mobile testing sites in Wichita Falls at the MPEC, located at 1000 5th Street in Wichita Falls.about:blankFacebook URL

All tests are free of charge, regardless of whether or not the individual being tested is insured.

Hours of operation for the site are 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. You can schedule an appointment online, although an appointment is not required in order to be tested.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

67 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Wednesday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 20 patients reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

﻿ 0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 0 2 1 6 15 14 9 47 Critical 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 10 6 2 20

Officials with United Regional Health Care System said Monday, November 9 there are currently 78 patients positive or suspected positive for COVID-19, with 20 patients in critical care.

The Public Health District has modified their format of reporting hospitalized cases, opting to report the number of stable and critical patients are hospitalized by age rather than individual case number.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.

TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 35,424 4,836 29,959 629

Isolation Status

AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 1,767 67 2,923 79

Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District

Updated Monday, November 9 at 5:13 p.m.