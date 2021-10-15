11 officers join Wichita Falls Police force after academy graduation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department added several new officers to its force Friday morning, October 15.

The 74th Police Academy held their graduation ceremony at Memorial Auditorium, where 11 new officers were sworn in for duty.

In the past six months, these officers have gone through extensive classroom and hands-on training, like tactical driving, firearms proficiency and field sobriety training.

New officer Cason Bennett said the experience was humbling but worth it for the honor to serve the Wichita Falls community.

“This is an incredible agency,” newly-appointed WFPD Officer Cason Bennett said. “Our training staff, they’ve trained us so well, we’re so well-equipped. The citizens of Wichita Falls should feel confident knowing that the police officers here are able to serve them each and every day.”

For the next three months, these new officers will be out in the field, riding with experienced officers and getting on-the-job training before being released for individual duty.

If you’re interested in applying for WFPD’s next police academy, find their website here.