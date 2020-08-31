11 pounds of meth seized in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 29-year-old Wichita Falls man is in jail on a $100,000 bond after county and federal agents raided his home in east Wichita Falls and haul pounds and pounds of meth out.

Leondray Hadnot is charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance over 400 grams.

The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office said their highway interdiction unit, the District Attorney’s Drug Enforcement Division and Homeland Security executed the search warrant on August 28 around 2:30 p.m.

They said five kilos of meth were seized.

Hadnot has five previous arrests in Wichita County.

