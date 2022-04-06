WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Personal safety is among everyone’s top priorities, and one young Wichita Falls entrepreneur has a pretty cool object to help keep you safe.

11-year old Serenity Diggs has started Safety and Serenity, where she makes keychains equipped with everyday safety items one can use.

“Hi, my name is Serenity, and I just started a new business called Safety and Serenity, so I make keychains for anyone who needs to have serenity when they walk out of their front door,” Diggs said.

Diggs said helping those around her has always been something dear to her heart, and her new safety keychains are just an extension of that.

“The idea came from me and my mom,” Diggs said. “She made me a key chain so I can be safe wherever I go, and then I got the idea of making a business out of it.”

Her mom made Serenity her own fashionable keychains that had everyday items as well as objects one could use in a self defense situation.

She shared that seeing the recent spike in young women and children going missing as well as Amber Alert notifications made Serenity realize everyone deserves to have these tools nearby.

“There’s a wristlet, so you can hold it, also a sanitizer holder in a bottle – you can put anything you choose in there – there’s also a personal alarm, and it also has a flashlight,” Diggs said. “Then there’s another bottle opener and an emergency whistle.”

The keychain is full of tools that are all useful for any person, no matter the age, to use as a sense of protection, which is what Safety and Serenity is all about.

“My goal is: I want my business to mean something, and serenity means like peace and no stress; I want to inspire our younger people that they can do anything they want at any age,” Diggs said. “My products just came in, and I’m so excited to make these key chains for you guys.”

Serenity said she hopes to see her business flourish, but for now she’s just glad to be making these safety keychains.

You can purchase your own keychain at Serenity’ s online Etsy shop by clicking here. You can also send inquiries to safetyandserenityco@gmail.com.